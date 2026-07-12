Blade Carver Delivers Walk-Off Single to Secure Bismarck a Doubleheader Split

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - Blade Carver's walk off single secures the Bismarck Larks (4-4, 20-22) a two game series split with the Badlands Big Sticks (3-5, 21-21) on Saturday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

In game one Badlands started the scoring right away against Bismarck starter Payton Hochhalter. Dylon Myrow led off the game with a triple, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Dakota Howard, putting the Big Sticks in front, 1-0.

The Big Sticks added onto their lead in the top of the second, still facing Hochhalter. John Youens singled and Blake Beheler was hit by a pitch putting runners at first and second. Cougar Cooke followed by slamming a three run blast to right, extending the Badlands lead, 4-0.

The Larks answered in the bottom of the second against Ty Thomson, the Big Sticks starter. Luke Stulga was hit by a pitch, and Jackson Crider launched a two run homer to left, cutting the deficit in half, 4-2.

Bismarck chipped back into the lead in the bottom of the third, still facing Thomson. Blade Carver singled and Trevor Goodwin doubled, putting runners at second and third. Stulga legged out an infield single, allowing Carver to score, and making it a 4-3 Big Sticks lead.

Badlands extended their lead in the top of the fourth, facing Hochhalter. Beheler was hit by a pitch, Cooke singled and the pair scored on a double from Jackson Cionek. Myrow kept the train rolling with a RBI double and advanced to third on a ground out. A wild pitch allowed Myrow to cross home, and push the Big Sticks lead ahead, 8-3.

The Big Sticks increased their lead in the fifth with Brett Buchanan on the bump. Samson Pugh singled, and Youens reached via the hit by pitch. Beheler singled, plating Pugh and Youens crossed home on a dropped third strikeout by Gamaliel Jones, pushing the lead to 10-3.

Bismarck would salvage a run in the bottom of the fifth, but it wouldn't be enough as Badlands added four more runs and out paced the Larks 14-4 in game one.

Thomson (2-2) Earns the victory after spinning 6.0 strong innings of work, allowing seven hits and surrendering four runs, three earned, while walking three, and fanning eight. Hochhalter (1-1) received the loss after tossing 4.0 innings, allowing seven hits and eight earned runs, while striking out two. Broeckel (1) earns the save after working through 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing three hits, and punching out five.

In game two the Big Sticks offense continued their dominance with a four spot in the first frame against Larks starter Andrew Shaw. Howard singled and swiped second, putting a runner in scoring position. A wild pitch moved Howard up 90 feet and Derek Martinez slashed a single, scoring the first run. Pugh followed with another RBI single, and Beheler mashed a two run blast to left, propelling Badlands ahead 4-0.

Bismarck responded in the bottom of the second against Badlands starter Luke Hayhow. Goodwin doubled and Carver singled, putting runners at first and third. Crider grounded into a double play, allowing Goodwin to cross home, and cutting into the lead, 4-1.

The Big Sticks got the run back in the top of the 3rd with Shaw still on the bump. Pugh singled, and swiped second, putting another runner in scoring position. Beheler singled, advancing Pugh to second and a wild pitch allowed Pugh to score, making it 5-1.

Bismarck answered in the bottom of the third, still facing Hayhow. Keegan Landis reached second on a feilding error and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Dylan Larkins grounded out to short, allowing Landis to score, pushing the Badlands lead back to three.

The Larks cut deeper into the lead in the bottom of the sixth facing Big Stick reliever Kevin Hill. Goodwin and Carver walked, and Crider singled, loading the base path. Drew Guevara was hit by a pitch, scoring one and Ladnis floated a sacrifice fly, decimating the Badlands lead, 5-4.

Bismarck tied things up in the bottom of the eight facing left handed reliever Bridger Clontz. Crider doubled and moved up to third on a ground out by Guevara. Joey Canzoni roped a single, scoring Crider, tying the contest 5-5.

After Larks reliever Joey Duprey shut down the ninth frame Bismarck walked it off in the bottom of the ninth against Clontz. Luke Stulga led off the inning with a triple, Murphy walked, and Goodwin was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Carver followed with a line drive walk-off single, finalizing the contest and completing the comeback 6-5.

Duprey (1-0) earned the victory after tossing 3.0 shutout innings of relief, surrendering one hit and fanning three. Clontz (0-1) receives the loss after working through 1.0 inning, allowing four hits and two runs while walking one and striking out one.

The Larks return home on Sunday to take on the Willmar Stingers for a two game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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