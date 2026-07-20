Guida's 6.1 Scoreless Innings Quiet Larks in Dominant 9-2 Victory

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Bismarck, North Dakota - The Mankato Moondogs (6-10, 21-29) dominated the Bismarck Larks (7-9, 23-27) this Sunday at Bismarck Community Bank and Trust Field. The MoonDogs scored 2 or more runs in 4 frames and held the Larks to 2 total runs.

The MoonDogs scored first in the top of the 1st. Nico Libed started the game against Kenneth Haynes with a double and stole third. Kyle Hvidsten walked, setting up Sam Erickson for a sacrifice fly. Hvidsten stole second and scored on an RBI single from Max Senesac, putting the MoonDogs up 2-0.

The Larks offense mustered their first run in the bottom of the 2nd against Eddie Moore Jr. The inning was set up by singles from Carmelo Rivera and Jesse Contreras. With 2 outs, the Larks executed a perfect double steal, Rivera swiping home while Contreras advanced to second.

Mankato struck back quickly in the top of the 3rd. Hvidsten walked, Erickson singled, and Senesac walked, loading the bases. Josey Williamson slashed an RBI infield single, keeping the bases loaded. Jack Mislan followed with a fielder's choice, retiring Williamson at second, but an errant throw to first allowed Erickson to score Mankado's 4th run.

The MoonDogs stayed hot in the fifth, facing Joey Duprey. Erickson walked and moved to third on a stolen base and a putout. Mislan drove him home with a 2-run homer, making the score 6-1 MoonDogs.

Mankato piled on in the 6th, Marvin Montenegro reaching with 2 outs on an E3 and Hvidsten drawing another walk. Erickson drove them in with a 3-run homer, scoring Mankato's final 3 runs and putting the MoonDogs up 9-1.

The Larks managed to plate one more runner in the 9th, with Kade Schneider reaching on a leadoff double. With 2 outs Noah Caceres slapped an RBI triple to right, leading to the final score: 9-2.

Kaeden Guida (2-3) earned his second victory of the season, hurling 6.1 scoreless innings of relief, walking 1 and striking out 5. Kenneth Haynes (0-2) took the loss, lasting 4 innings while surrendering 5 hits, 4 runs (2 earned), 4 walks, and striking out 4.

The MoonDogs turn around to host the Larks in south-central Minnesota for 4 games, including a doubleheader on Tuesday. Monday night's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2026

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