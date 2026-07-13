Stingers Take Series Opener against Larks
Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Bismarck N.D. - The Willmar Stingers (22-22) got back on track against the Bismarck Larks (20-23) with a 8-2 road victory. The Willmar offense is averaging just above tens run a game in the second half of the season.
The Stingers scored quickly in the first off a Merrick Rapoza RBI single to make it 1-0 Willmar.
In the road second, Paris Pridgen who was making his Stingers debut, hit a two-run single to move the score to 3-0. The base knock scored Jehee Lee and Brecken Menuet.
The Stingers offense added two more scores in the fifth when Pridgen scored on a wild pitch and Gonzaga scored off a double steal. The Willmar lead was 5-0. Pridgen and Devine both picked up RBI hits in the seventh to increase their lead to 7-0.
The Stingers added more run on a Sac-Fly RBI from Kai Gonzaga to score Matthew Bernath. It was Gonzaga's 10th run driven in over his last five games.
The Larks would post two runs in the ninth before Brandon Mikos would finish off the game on the mound for the Stingers in their 8-2 road win.
On the mound Kyle Bade was lights out for Stingers while posting six shutout innings, allowing three hits, walking three, and striking out six. It was Bade's third consecutive win. He was replaced by Max Reimers who threw a scoreless seventh inning.
Larks starter, Alex Jennings was charged the loss after his outing of four and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits, five earned runs, five walks, and recording six strikeouts. He was replaced by Zane Baltz in relief.
Paris Pridgen was named the Les Schwab Tires player of the for his performance of 3-4 and 3 RBI.
The Stingers will face the Larks again tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
About the Willmar Stingers:
The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.
For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.
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