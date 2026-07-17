Woodchucks-Border Cats Game Cancelled Due to Continuous Poor Air Quality

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







THUNDER BAY, ON- The Northwoods League announced Friday that the scheduled game between the Wausau Woodchucks and Thunder Bay Border Cats had been cancelled, due to continuous poor air quality throughout the Thunder Bay region caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The two teams had their game cancelled yesterday due to poor air quality as well, and because the two sides do not meet again in the 2026 season, the Northwoods League announced there will be no rescheduling of this contest, and the two-game series would not be made up. It's the first time this season that the Woodchucks have had games cancelled from their 70-game schedule.

As a result, the Woodchucks get Friday off, and hold on to a 30-14 overall record. They sit at 9-5 in the second half, and have had games either postponed or cancelled over each of the last three days due to poor air quality. Wausau last played on Tuesday, July 14, when they took down the Madison Mallards 12-7 at Athletic Park. Wausau currently sits in second place in the Great Lakes West second half standings, a game and a half behind the Lakeshore Chinook, who have the top spot.

Wausau now gears up for a two-game road trip to Duluth, who were the 2025 Great Plains Division champions and runners up in the Northwoods League championship game. The Huskies and Woodchucks will start a stretch of facing each other four times in a five day span when Wausau travels to Wade Stadium tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch in Duluth.

After their road trip to Duluth, Wausau will start an eight-game homestand at Athletic Park on Monday, July 20, when they host the first half Great Lakes West champions, the Madison Mallards, for the final time in the 2026 regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. It's "World Cup Theme Night" at the ballpark, as fans can celebrate another sport with the iconic soccer tournament held in the United States this summer. The first 500 fans will get a Woodchucks mini soccer ball! In addition, MC United is also holding a Fundraiser Night! Fans can purchase tickets to this game and other remaining 2026 Woodchucks home games by going online to woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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