Rafters Come to Green Bay for Doubleheader

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After yesterday's postponement, the Rafters and Rockers will play two seven inning games today at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one will start at 4:05 pm and game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Green Bay sits at 6-8 and will have a chance to move to .500 with a pair of wins today. Brady Trombello, who was slated to start yesterday, will open today. Trombello is coming off of his best appearance of the season. He made his first start on July 10 against the Mud Puppies and shoved for six innings. Trombello only gave up a pair of runs in the win.

For the Rafters, it'll be Kaden Felan. In just two starts, he has shown depth, going five innings both games. On a day with two games, the Raters will be looking for similar efficiency from their starter. It has been a tale of two starts. One went for nine hits and six runs while the other went for three hits and one run.

In game two, the Rockers turn to Eddy Eveland to make his third start of the season. His first start was against Fond du Lac where he gave up 10 hits and four runs. He limited the damage in that outing and found more success against Minnesota. Eveland will need to live in the strike zone and keep the pitch count down against this Rafter team.

Wisconsin Rapids will start Noah Marschke in the second contest. He has been a bullpen arm for the Rafters this season and will have a starting opportunity. Doubleheader games are always a great time to test the waters with a potential rotation arm. Green Bay tried this with Keaton Baird and Titan Targac earlier this year in a doubleheader.

The Rocker lineup could look far different from game one to game two with a righty on the mound first. The Rocker lefties will need to continue using the short porch in todays pair of games.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, July 16, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Thirsty Thursday's, with half price AB draft beer courtesy of Bud Light! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the NEW Dueling Pianos! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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