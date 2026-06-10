Pit Spitters' Eighth-Inning Explosion Seals Comeback Win over Royal Oak

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - On a misty, muggy night at Turtle Creek Stadium, the Traverse City Pit Spitters plated seven runs in the eighth inning to power an 8-4 comeback win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns in the series finale.

The victory gave Traverse City a split of the four-game set and evened its record at 8-8 before beginning a six-game road trip.

Cole Van Ameyde brought in the first run of the ballgame for Traverse City in the third, singling home Alfredo Velazquez to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead.

Royal Oak answered by scoring four unanswered runs across the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, with RBIs coming from Cash Van Ameyde and Mason Barth.

Pit Spitters starter Nathan Webb threw four scoreless frames, allowing five hits while striking out two. Three earned runs were charged to Traverse City reliever Max Hammond, who worked 2.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Trailing 4-1 in the eighth, the Traverse City offense woke up.

Ethan Guerra started the rally with a solo home run to right field, his second of the summer and second of the series against Royal Oak. From there, the Pit Spitters loaded the bases on an error and two walks.

A Colin Sander walk forced in a run, and a passed ball brought home another to tie the game. Then came the swing that put Traverse City in front, as Josh Polubinski lofted a go-ahead two-run double, his second double of the ballgame.

The cherry on top came from Velazquez, the same hitter who led off the inning. In his second at-bat of the frame, he singled the opposite way to score two more runs and stretch the lead to 8-4.

That score would hold.

The final 2.1 innings were covered by Miles Williams and Gabe Helder. Williams struck out three of the four hitters he faced, while Helder sealed the ninth inning by striking out the side.

Traverse City was outhit 9-6 by Royal Oak, but the Leprechauns left eight runners on base compared to five for the Pit Spitters.

Eight of Traverse City's nine starters reached base at least once in the win.

The Pit Spitters (8-8) have a day off before beginning a six-game road trip that starts in Madison, heads to Kalamazoo, and finishes in Kenosha.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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