Kelly's Gem Stamps Pit Spitters Sweep in Kalamazoo

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - A three-hour first-pitch delay due to rain at Honor Credit Union Stadium did nothing to slow down Traverse City starter Connor Kelly.

Kelly stole the show in Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Kalamazoo Growlers, throwing seven innings -- the longest outing by a Pit Spitters pitcher in 2026 -- while allowing just one hit and striking out six to lead Traverse City to a 5-2 win and a two-game sweep.

With the victory, the Pit Spitters closed the gap in the Great Lakes East Division, pulling into a tie for first place with the Growlers.

Both teams now sit at 11-9.

After dropping the Opening Day contest against Kalamazoo, Traverse City has won five straight against its rival and has now completed back-to-back sweeps in the 131 Rivalry Series.

For the second straight game, the Pit Spitters scored in the top of the first inning. Jacob Kucharczyk led off the game with a walk, then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI groundout from Josh Polubinski.

Kalamazoo quickly tied the game in the home half of the frame, as an error led to a Growlers run that was not charged to Kelly.

Traverse City scored again in the third, then added three more in the sixth to knock Growlers starter Henry Slaby out of the game.

Slaby surrendered four earned runs on the afternoon.

Polubinski recorded his second RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly in the third, giving Traverse City a 2-1 lead. Through his first five games as a Pit Spitter, Polubinski has already driven in seven runs.

In the top of the sixth, Kucharczyk and Zach Carlson each delivered RBI singles, while Ethan Guerra was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to open up a comfortable 5-1 Traverse City lead.

The Growlers did not record their first hit of the contest until the fifth inning. One of the game's biggest moments came later in the frame, when a potential tying run was thrown out at the plate on an 8-2 double play, with Kucharczyk making the throw from center field on a runner tagging from third.

Kelly's final line was dominant: seven innings, one hit, zero earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts. The right-hander earned his second win of the summer.

Out of the bullpen, Jake Brown struck out the side in the eighth, and David Heefner allowed one run in the ninth but secured the victory for Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters (11-9) will travel to Kenosha to begin a two-game set with the Kingfish on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. local time. The series will conclude Traverse City's six-game road trip.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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