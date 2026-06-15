Offense Falls Flat as Growlers Swept by Pit Spitters

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (11-9) picked up just four hits and two runs in a dismal loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (11-9) Sunday night.

The Growlers and Pit Spitters went run-for-run in the first, with Kalamazoo scoring on an error to tie the game up at one.

Following the first, Henry Slaby labored on the bump, pushing himself to 111 pitches while throwing 5.2 innings of four-run baseball. Unfortunately for Slaby, his day ended without the offense adding any more support.

After the end of the sixth, Kalamazoo didn't allow another run with Jeremiah Holder, Liam Golden and Preston Cosby striking out five without allowing a hit. The Growlers' bullpen remains a strength of the team, bouncing back from a poor performance Friday night.

On the Traverse City side, Connor Kelly was the shutdown arm, throwing seven innings of one-unearned-run ball, exiting the game with a 5-1 lead the Pit Spitters never gave up.

The loss ties Kalamazoo and Traverse City at the top of the Great Lakes East standings. With added pressure, the Growlers begin a six-game road trip, as the first stop lands in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

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