Rough First Inning Dooms Growlers against Pit Spitters

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (11-8) gave up six first inning runs in a 10-6 loss to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (10-9) on Saturday night.

Traverse City sent nine batters to the plate in the first, with six coming across to score on four hits. Kalamazoo starter Alex Burden threw 35 pitches in the opening inning, ending his day.

In Burden's relief, R.J. Anglin came out and kept the Growlers in the game. Anglin went five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight while watching Kalamazoo claw within one, leaving the mound in a 7-6 score. The Growlers got within touching distance off a Nate Webb two run blast in the bottom of the sixth.

Unfortunately for Kalamazoo, Josh Polubinski answered with a two-run home run off Wolf Braasch that put Traverse City on top 9-6, where the Pit Spitters never looked back.

Despite the loss, Kalamazoo remains on top of the Great Lakes East, but will be playing for the top spot Sunday afternoon when the Growlers and Pit Spitters face off for the final time in the first half.

The Growlers will be sending Henry Slaby to the mound to face off against Connor Kelly, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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