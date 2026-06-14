Woodchucks Prevail Late to Win Fifth Straight

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- The Woodchucks started their longest road trip of the 2026 season by pulling through late to beat the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon on Saturday night, 9-7.

With the game tied in the ninth inning, Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) had a go-ahead two-run home run that ended up being the pivotal swing of the game. It was the first home run of the season for the freshman, and he finished 2-3 with three runs scored, two RBIs, and two walks.

Wausau's arms did just enough to keep the Chinooks at bay. Huxley Holcombe (Cornell) allowed just one unearned run in his first start of the summer. Brady Wright (Santa Fe CC/Tampa) became the first Northwoods League pitcher to record four wins this year with five strikeouts and two innings out of the bullpen. Reece Clapp (Illinois State) faced the minimum in the ninth, earning his second save of the week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks got in front in the second inning, after Dawson Harman (South Carolina/Transfer Portal) earned his league-leading 25th RBI on a single that scored Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona). Later in the inning, Harman teamed up with Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) to execute a double steal, which made it 2-0. Lakeshore would respond by getting one run back in the bottom half of the inning.

Harman added on to his RBI total with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the third inning to make it 3-1, and Wausau scored in a third consecutive inning when Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) smacked an RBI single to left field. Later in the fourth, a sac fly RBI from Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) extended the lead to 5-1.

The Chinooks scored once in the bottom half of the fourth, but Wausau answered right away again. Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) notched an RBI in a fourth consecutive game when he ripped a single into right field to score Danzeisen. The Woodchucks scored again in the frame when Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato/Kansas) ran out a potential double-play ball and nabbed an RBI on a fielder's choice.

Lakeshore, however, bit back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut into Wausau's lead, making the score 7-5. Then, in the eighth, a two-run home run for the Chinooks tied the game at seven apiece. But Wausau had the last laugh thanks to Caleb Danzeisen's go-ahead two-run bomb into right field, the first time this season that Wausau had taken the lead in the ninth inning.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Danzeisen became the eighth different Wausau player to hit a home run this season.

Despite Lakeshore's late charge, Wausau is now 10-1 this season when leading after five innings.

The offensive success was spread out, as six Woodchucks registered hits, and four Wausau players had multi-hit games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau improves to 12-4, and has the best winning percentage in the Northwoods League at .750. The five-game win streak serves as the longest for Wausau this season. Wausau now has a one-game lead over its rival, Madison, who won tonight. The Woodchucks and Mallards will not face off again for the rest of the first half.

The Woodchucks return to Kapco Park for their second game of four on the road against the Lakeshore Chinooks on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Wausau's next home game will be Friday, June 19, when they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. It's Boy Band Firework Friday, presented by Cellcom, the first 200 fans through the gates will receive a light baton, and the Mosinee Youth Baseball team has a Fundraiser Night! All tickets for Woodchucks games at home in the 2026 season are available on woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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