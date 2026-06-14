Mallards Rally Late to Hand Mummies 4-2 Defeat

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







MADISON, WI - The Richmond Flying Mummies saw a strong pitching performance and timely offense slip away late Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Madison Mallards at Warner Park. Richmond dropped to 10-9 on the season, while Madison improved to 11-6.

The Mummies broke through first in the fourth inning when Jackson Thomas lined a leadoff double and later scored on an RBI single from Eli Bennett. Richmond added another run in the fifth after Eric Harper reached on an error and eventually came home on another Madison miscue, giving the Mummies a 2-0 advantage.

Richmond starter Danny Harris turned in one of his strongest outings of the summer, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out five. The right-hander repeatedly worked out of trouble, stranding runners in scoring position in both the second and fifth innings. Madison finally broke through in the seventh against reliever Nathan Bardwell. Jack Gold opened the inning with a walk and later scored to trim Richmond's lead to 2-1.

The decisive swing came in the eighth. After consecutive walks and a single loaded the bases, the Mallards pieced together three run-scoring hits to plate three runs and take a 4-2 lead. JJ Jackson was charged with the loss after Madison collected three hits and scored all three runs in the frame.

Richmond managed six hits on the night. Jackson Thomas paced the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double and a run scored. Ashton Seymore, Eli Bennett, Eric Harper, and Braeden Becker each added a hit.

Madison starter Ckyler Tengler kept the Mummies in check despite allowing two runs, only one of them earned, across seven innings. Ethan Bauerschmidt earned the victory in relief, while Eli Hoyt closed out the ninth for the save.

The Mummies will look to even the series Sunday when they meet the Mallards again in Madison.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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