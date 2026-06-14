Stingers Outlast Rox on Road in Series Opener
Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
St. Cloud, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (8-10) used another strong offensive performance Saturday night to hold off the St. Cloud Rox (12-7) at Joe Faber Field, 7-6.
David Estrada gave the Stingers an early 1-0 lead when he brought home Max Buettenback with a single to left field in the top of the first.
Willmar extended its advantage by another run the next inning on a home run to center by Cru Huenfeld, making it a 2-0 ballgame.
Max Buettenback added another longball in the top of the third with a solo shot out to center field, putting the Stingers ahead 3-0.
The homer was Buettenback's fifth in his first three games of the season. It was also his 19th during his time as a Stinger, tying him for the third-most home runs in franchise history alongside Michael Suchy.
Gannon Reidinger gave Willmar four scoreless frames against the Rox, allowing three hits with two walks and striking out three batters.
The Stingers tacked on another four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Kai Gonzaga and Kyle Panganiban came across on a wild pitch before a Tyler Stull groundout and Huenfeld sacrifice fly each plated an additional run.
St. Cloud scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Tanner Recchio put the Rox on the board with a two-run single, then Jackson Legg brought in another pair of runs three batters later with a single to right field. Legg was the last St. Cloud player to cross home during the half, scoring on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game.
But Chaz McRoberts entered to secure the 7-6 win, throwing two scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout to record the save.
Estrada was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game for Willmar after going 3-for-4 with a walk and one run batted in.
The Stingers will look to even the season series with St. Cloud when they face the Rox again Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
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