Rockers Welcome Dock Spiders for New Series

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers continued their four game homestand after a wild finish to a double header yesterday, winning game one 3-1, and scoring seven unanswered to walk off the Chinooks in game two, 7-6.

In game one against the Dock Spiders, the Rockers will turn to JT Guerrero III, who made his season debut in Madison a week ago on the 6th. Guerrero III went 4.1 innings pitched, giving up four earned runs, walking one and striking out five. Green Bay would go on to lose the game 4-3.

The Dock Spiders will have a returner to their squad on the mound in Zac White. White has appeared in three games, working exactly four innings in each of them. His last time around, he struck out three while walking four and giving up two runs that were both earned.

With the four RBIs last night, Humphrey now leads the team in average. He currently sits on a six-game hitting streak and a four-game multi-hit streak as well.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Sunday, June 14th, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Sunday's game is the 2026 Beer Run, Presented by: Western Racquet and Fitness Club. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by Little Cisco. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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