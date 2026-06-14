Rivets Held to Just Four Hits, as Losing Streak Continues

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Rockford Rivets (8-11) opened a two-game set against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (8-11) on Saturday night, their second meeting this season after splitting a series in Illinois.

The Rivets rallied late but could not overcome an early deficit in the first half of the game, dropping the opener 9-5. Battle Creek held Rockford to just four total hits in game one.

Right-handed pitcher Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) started his fourth game for the Rivets, becoming a reliable arm that has pitched the most innings on the team with 23 total. Eusebio, through five innings, allowed six runs on nine hits, with four strikeouts.

The Battle Jacks started hot, scoring two runs in back-to-back at-bats after getting batters to the corners to begin the game and make it 2-0. ¬â¹

In the bottom of the third, the Battle Jacks loaded the bases on Eusebio through two singles and a hit by pitch, with just one out. A sacrifice fly was able to bring a runner home to extend the lead to three, but the damage was limited with a strikeout the next at-bat.

Battle Creek's offense continued to wreak havoc in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three more runs to make it 6-0 and end Eusebio's night.

The Rivets offense went the first five innings without a single hit, as their struggles from last night's loss trickled into tonight's game. Rockford was able to earn seven walks in the first four innings, but the lack of hitting couldn't get any runners to home plate.

At the top of the sixth inning, Jack Scheri (Stony Brook University) gave the Rivets their first hit of the game with a single to left field. Following a line-out in the next at-bat, Tate Schmidt (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) drew a walk to advance Scheri into scoring position with two outs. A double steal put both runners into scoring position, with Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) driving both of them in with a two-run double, making it 6-2.

Left-handed pitcher Ammon Shaul (GateWay CC) took the mound in the bottom of the sixth for the Rivets, his eighth appearance of the summer, which is tied for the most on the team.

The Battle Jacks were able to earn a run back in the sixth with an RBI double, extending their lead to five runs. ¬â¹

At the top of the seventh, Rockford's offense began to find some success and wiggle their way back into the game. Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) loaded the bases with a one-out walk, as Scheri breathed more life into his team, drawing another walk to score a run.

Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) continued the inning with an RBI groundout to score another run, and cut the lead to just three. Schmidt was able to add one more run, scoring Townsend on an error by the Battle Jacks, making it 7-5.

The excitement of another potential Rivets comeback this season was cut short, as the Battle Jacks scored two extra runs in the bottom of the seventh. Rockford was only able to record one hit in the final two innings, not nearly enough to create some late-innings magic. ¬â¹

The Rivets have now dropped their fourth straight game after previously winning four straight. The current losing streak is now Rockford's longest of the young season.

Rockford looks to turn the page on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. to try and end the four-game skid and split the series against the Battle Jacks for the second time this season.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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