Kingfish Rally Late, Push Winning Streak to Seven

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The hottest team in the Northwoods League stayed hot on Saturday night.

The Kenosha Kingfish scored three unanswered runs over the final two innings to beat the Royal Oak Leprechauns 3-1 at Memorial Park, pushing their league-best winning streak to seven games.

With the win, Kenosha moved above .500 for the first time this season at 10-9. The Kingfish are now tied for second place in the Great Lakes East Division and sit just one game back of first-place Kalamazoo.

The victory also gave Kenosha its third straight win over Royal Oak. The 'Fish have now taken the four-game set from the Leprechauns and are 3-2 against Royal Oak through the first five meetings between the two teams this season.

Saturday's game turned into a pitchers' duel early. Jackson Sobel was excellent for Kenosha, tossing six innings while allowing just one unearned run on three hits. The Missouri left-hander struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Royal Oak starter Jake Rifenburg matched him for much of the night, holding Kenosha scoreless over six innings while allowing just two hits.

The Leprechauns broke through first in the fifth inning. Tate Deal reached on an error, moved up on a balk and came home after another miscue, giving Royal Oak a 1-0 lead.

Kenosha finally answered in the eighth. Luke Landrus reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout, advanced to second on another wild pitch and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1.

The Kingfish then grabbed the lead in the ninth. Noah Brandt opened the inning with a walk before C.J. Deckinga was hit by a pitch. After Jackson Brewer struck out, Ezra Essex reached on an infield single to load the bases. Remo Indomenico followed with the biggest swing of the night, driving a two-run single to right field to score Brandt and Deckinga and give Kenosha a 3-1 lead.

The bullpen finished it from there. Brady Chambers worked two scoreless innings and struck out three to earn the win. Brian Gould closed the door in the ninth, striking out two in a perfect inning to earn his first save of the summer.

Indomenico finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Brandt went 1-for-3 with a run scored, while J.R. Nelson, Jackson Brewer, Essex and Hunter Snyder each added hits.

Kenosha will close the four-game set and two-game road series against Royal Oak on Sunday. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. CT, with Evan Cooke, a junior right-hander from Marian University in Indiana, expected to get the start for the 'Fish.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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