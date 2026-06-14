Madison Mallards Rally Late to Defeat Richmond Flying Mummies

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (12-6) rallied late to defeat the Richmond Flying Mummies (10-9) in the first-ever meeting between the two teams on Saturday night.

The Flying Mummies broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Eli Bennett (Indiana University) delivered an RBI single to give Richmond a 1-0 lead. Richmond added to its advantage in the fifth, as Eric Harper (Lipscomb University) came around to score on an error, extending the lead to 2-0.

Both starting pitchers turned in outstanding performances. Madison starter Ckyler Tengler (Arkansas State University) allowed just one earned run over seven strong innings, striking out six without issuing a walk. On the other side, Richmond's Danny Harris (Mesa Community College) tossed six shutout innings, keeping the Mallards offense off the scoreboard deep into the game.

The Mallards finally broke through in the seventh inning when Jack Gold (Pomona-Pitzer) scored on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 2-1. In the eighth, Heeryun Han (Texas Tech University) tied the game with an RBI single before Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) gave the Mallards their first lead of the night with an RBI single of his own. Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) then drove in an insurance run on a fielder's choice to make it 4-2.

Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) entered in the ninth and retired the Flying Mummies in order to secure the 4-2 victory for Madison. He earned his league-leading fourth save of the season and needed just six pitches to record the final three outs.

Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State University), who worked a scoreless eighth inning, picked up the win in relief for the Mallards. JJ Jackson (Milwaukee School of Engineering) was charged with the loss for Richmond.

The Mallards and Flying Mummies will meet again Sunday afternoon to conclude the two-game series. First pitch at Warner Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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