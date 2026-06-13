Chinooks Swept by Green Bay in Doubleheader

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







GREEN BAY, Wi. - On Friday, June 12, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Green Bay Rockers in a doubleheader matchup. The Chinooks were swept, despite losing by only a margin of three runs in the two games.

In the opening game of Friday's doubleheader, the Chinooks were held to one run on one hit. Their lone run came in the fourth inning, with a Nick Allred RBI double shortening the Rockers lead 2-1.

After the Chinooks left two runners on base to end the top of the fourth inning, only two Chinook batters reached base as the club ultimately fell 3-1.

What separated the Rockers from the Chinooks was their first-inning leadoff triple and fifth-inning home run off the bat of David Ballenilla.

With Eli Niemiec on the bump in game two for the Chinooks, the club was able to back him up with notable run support. Tied 0-0, Bryan Lorenz hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to give the Chinooks the lead.

Later, in the top of the fourth inning, the Chinooks added on to their lead by scoring three more runs. The Chinooks didn't need the longball to score this time, as a Cade Sears RBI single, Dylan Harer sacrifice fly and Jake Altman RBI groundout made up the scoring in a small-ball effort.

In the bottom half of the inning, Niemiec faced the minimum for the second inning in a row, striking out two. Sitting at a comfortable 5-0 lead, Lorenz added on to his already stellar doubleheader with a opposite field solo-home run in the fifth inning.

Lorenz finished game two 2-4 with 3 RBIs. Through four games this season he has driven in seven runs.

Despite the 6-0 lead with just 2 1/2 innings left to play, the Rockers plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the Chinooks lead to one. Four of the five runs were issued to Nick Heisl, who entered Friday having pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

A scoreless sixth inning from the Chinooks put them three outs away from the doubleheader split heading into the bottom frame of the seventh inning. In his second inning of relief, Dominic Monaco struck out the first two batters he faced.

Just one out away from the win, Monaco walked RJ Furcal Jr on a full count, bringing up the winning-run to the plate. On a 2-2 count, Coleman Lewis notched the doubleheader sweep for the Rockers with a two-run walk-off home run.

With the 7-6 loss, the Chinooks are 8-8 and are in fourth place in the Great Lakes West division.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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