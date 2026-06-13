Lakeshore Chinooks vs Wausau Woodchucks Game Preview 6/13

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Back in Mequon after yesterday's doubleheader against the Rockers in Green Bay, the Chinooks face the Wausau Woodchucks tonight at 5:05 pm CDT.

Tonight's Chinooks starting pitcher Talan Kelly, is coming off a June 7 start against Fond du Lac where he allowed no runs in five innings pitched.

Coming off his redshirt freshman season at UCLA, second basemen David Mysza is making his debut and will hit second in the order.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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