Mummies Travel to Madison for Weekend Pair of Games against the Mallards

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (10-8) travel north to the Badger State this weekend for a pair of games against the Madison Mallards (11-6), riding a three-game win streak. After a six-game road trip that ended with a loss followed by a win against the Rockford Rivets, Richmond welcomed the Illinois-based opponent to Don McBride Stadium Thursday and Friday evening, picking up a pair of very differently earned victories. A 12-inning marathon of a first game saw the Mummies walk it off to win 14-13, while Friday's was a much more comfortable 12-3 victory in regulation.

Richmond saw an offensive surge in the brief homestand, posting a combined 26 runs and 27 hits over the two contests, including a season-high 15 in the second win. Game two also saw the Mummies lead 8-1 after the second inning, the most runs scored across the first two frames this season. Prince Deboskie led the way in the batter's box, going a combined 5-for-11 with five runs, and five stolen bases in the first game as well. The Mummies also teed off for home runs in both games, with Drew Phillips launching a solo shot Thursday, and newcomer Eric Harper going yard on a three-run bomb Friday night.

Friday's results worked favorably for Richmond in multiple ways, as a loss by the Royal Oak Leprechauns moved the Mummies to second place in the Great Lakes East division, just one game behind the Kalamazoo Growlers (11-7).

The offensive outpouring pushed the Flying Mummies up the league-wide list, now tied for the fourth-most hits (150) and eighth-highest batting average (.250), and in sole possession of the 9th-most RBI (94) and 11th-most runs (108).

Defensive hiccups plagued the Mummies, however, with an uncharacteristic eight errors committed between the two games, slipping from T-1st in the Northwoods League to ninth in the category. Simultaneously, a fielding percentage that reigned supreme also took a hit, falling to T-8th.

Welcoming the Mummies to Madison is a Mallards team with some of the most consistent bats in the NWL. A batting order with the fourth-highest average (.265), and seventh most hits (148) and RBI (95) has produced 112 runs, T-8th for most in the league. Leading the charge is Jonah Weathers, a University of Louisville sophomore who has posted numbers among the league's best, batting .423 (3rd) with 30 hits (1st) and 14 RBI. Preston Youcher is not far behind, as the Penn State freshman has posted a .373 average, 12 hits, and a team-high 15 RBI. The Mallards have won seven of their last eight games, including a six-game win streak from June 3rd-9th.

On the rubber for the Flying Mummies is Danny Harris (1-1, 5.79 ERA), making his fifth appearance of the season. The Mesa Community College sophomore last pitched June 5th in a 10-6 loss to the Royal Oak Leprechauns, a 1 1/3 innings outing that saw three hits, four earned runs, and four walks issued. Arkansas State junior Ckyler Tengler (2-1, 3.31 ERA) takes the mound for Madison, boasting an 18-to-6 strikeout to walk ratio. Tengler diced up the Green Bay Rockers in a 4-3 win on June 6th, tossing six innings of four-hit, one-run baseball, with three walks and seven punchouts.

This is the second series against a non-division opponent for the Mummies this season, and the last one until the two teams meet again for two games July 10th-11th in Richmond.

First pitch from Warner Park is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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