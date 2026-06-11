Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Green Bay Rockers Game Preview 6/11
Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Following the postponement of Tuesday's game between the two squads and a league-wide off-day, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers are set to play tonight at 6:35 pm CDT.
Tonight's pitching matchup is between Chinook Max Mousser and Rocker Alex Heintz. Scoring has been a premium against Mousser this year, as he has allowed a sparse two runs in eight innings pitched. Mousser's success can be accredited to throwing a first pitch strike 83 percent of the time.
In the starting lineup, right fielder Sam Myers (Arizona State University) is making his Chinooks debut hitting seventh.
Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Green Bay Rockers Game Preview 6/11 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Return Home for Rematches against Rivets, Celebrate Napoleon Dynamite Night - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Begins Four Game Homestand - Green Bay Rockers
- Bjorn Lind Ends Game-Of-The-Year Candidate with Walkoff, Huskies Win 11-10 - Duluth Huskies
- La Crosse Power Leads the Way over Rochester - Rochester Honkers
- Woodchucks Sweep Thunder Bay, Win Fourth Straight - Wausau Woodchucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.