Dock Spiders Overpowered by the Rockers

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Jaden Rose of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Jaden Rose of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders lost their fourth straight game to the Green Bay Rockers, allowing 12 hits and two home runs in a 9-3 defeat.

Green Bay scored twice in the first inning on RBI singles by Eli Selga and David Ballenilla. Fond du Lac got on the board in the fifth when Jaden Rose hit his first home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Rockers responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 6-1.

In the sixth, Miles Vandenheuvel hit a two-run home run to trim the margin to three runs. Green Bay then outscored Fond du Lac 3-0 over the remainder of the game to secure the series-opening victory in the four-game set.

The Dock Spiders finished with five hits, including the home runs by Rose and Vandenheuvel. Fond du Lac drew three walks and struck out nine times.

Fond du Lac first baseman Jaden Rose led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a home run for his fourth multi-hit game of the summer.

On the mound, the Dock Spiders struck out four batters and issued six walks. Starter Zak White recorded his longest outing of the season, working 4 1/3 innings.

The Dock Spiders return to action Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Green Bay Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park in the finale of Fond du Lac's four-game road trip.

The next Dock Spiders home game is Monday, June 15 against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Fans who show up early can snag a Caleb Durbin Relic Card (first 500 fans only)- presented by Real Sports Cards.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 13, 2026

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