Dock Spiders Push Past the Chinooks
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - Behind a nine-hit offensive effort and a strong performance on the mound, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders earned a 4-2 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks at home.
Fond du Lac scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an early lead. Third baseman Carter Christenson opened the frame with a solo home run before Miles Vandenheuvel added a two-run single to make it 3-0.
Lakeshore answered with runs in the third and fourth innings to cut the deficit to one, but an RBI single from Joey Arend restored a two-run advantage for the Dock Spiders. Fond du Lac held the Chinooks scoreless the rest of the way to secure the 4-2 win.
The victory marked the Dock Spiders' first consecutive wins since the opening two games of the season and their first back-to-back home victories of the year. Fond du Lac also snapped a four-game losing streak against Lakeshore, moving the season-series record to 2-6.
The Dock Spiders' pitching staff limited the Chinooks to four hits. Starter Sebastian Khan worked seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three. Colton Angell earned the save, tossing two scoreless innings without allowing a hit and recording one strikeout.
Offensively, Vandenheuvel and Arend paced Fond du Lac. Vandenheuvel finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Arend collected two hits and drove in one run.
The Dock Spiders finish their homestand on Thursday, June 18, when they host the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. Join us for Thirsty Thursdays presented by Fox River Brewing Company & 99.5 WPKR- featuring $3 16 oz. beers & sodas and $5 Carbliss and Surfside!
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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