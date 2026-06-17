Battle Jacks Pull Away After Midgame Surge, Defeat Flying Mummies 13-4

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks broke open a close game with a six-run fifth inning and defeated the Richmond Flying Mummies 13-4 on Tuesday night at Don McBride Stadium.

Richmond struck first in the third inning when Peyton Bittle came around to score, but Battle Creek responded with three runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to build a commanding lead.

The Flying Mummies answered with two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh, highlighted by RBI knocks from Prince DeBoskie and Ashton Seymore, but could not overcome Battle Creek's offensive surge.

Thomas Cooper paced the Battle Jacks with a 3-for-4 performance, while Abraham Maurer added three hits and three RBIs. Drew Phillips collected two hits for Richmond, and Bittle, DeBoskie, Seymore, and Eric Harper each added a hit.

Brendan Murphy's strong outing from Monday was followed by a difficult night for the Richmond pitching staff, as the Battle Jacks drew nine walks and scored in four different innings. Battle Creek's Craig Kabat (2-1) earned his second win on the season, while Kai Keamo (2-1) suffered his first loss.

With the loss, Richmond falls to 12-10 on the season, while Battle Creek improves to 10-12.

The Flying Mummies return to Don McBride Stadium on Wednesday night to open a series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (12-10). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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