Rockers Welcome Rafters for a Doubleheader

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers' second double header of the year kicks off this evening, with a battle against their first opponent of the season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

After giving up eight unanswered runs yesterday, Green Bay sits in third place in the Great Lakes West, one and a half games behind the Wausau Woodchucks, and a half a game behind Madison. Wisconsin Rapids now finds themselves at the bottom of the division, seven games out of first place.

Green Bay will throw Alex Heintz as the starter in game one who has appeared twice, worked five innings in total, and holds a 3.60 ERA. In total Heintz has seven strikeouts to just three walks. In game two, Green Bay will look to Max Wagar, who is 1-0 on the season, with a 1.29 ERA. In his last two starts combined, Wagar has given up just two hits and two runs combined.

On the flip side, Wisconsin Rapids will toss Gavin Ekizian in game one, for his first start of the year. He sits with a 0.00 ERA and hasn't given up a hit. Interestingly enough, Ekizian came in relief in his only game pitched, for the starter Kade Irons, who will throw game two. Irons has appeared in 5 games, including once vs. the Rockers. In that game, he went four innings, striking out five, and gave up just one hit.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Thursday, June 18th, hosting the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's World Cup Night at Capital Credit Union park, with a Youth Soccer Kit Giveaway! Additionally, it's Thirsty Thursdays, with $4 24oz AB tap beers presented by Bud Light. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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