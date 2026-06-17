Kingfish Sweep Traverse City in Midst of Tight Divisional Race

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish completed the series sweep of the Traverse City Pit Spitters Tuesday night with a final score of 8-2.

In a similar fashion as Monday night, the Kingfish got on the board in the first few innings. After scoring seven runs across the first four innings, that would be more than enough for the Kingfish as the pitching held it down defensively.

Ethan Sanchez got things going in the first for the Kingfish where he collected an RBI single, driving in leadoff man JR Nelson, who reached via single and extended his hit streak to nine games, and his on-base streak to 21. In the second, Owen Nowak's second RBI in as many games as a Kingfish scored Remo Indomenico to make the game 2-1 through two.

Dawson Downs put on a show in his Kingfish debut Tuesday night, going 2-5 with two doubles. His first hit came in the third inning, driving in Brian Gould and Ethan Sanchez, who reached via a single and a walk.

Three more runs came for the Fish in the fourth after Brian Gould, Ethan Sanchez and Nate O'Donnell all brought runs across to make the score 7-1 after the first four frames.

Max Strash made his fourth start of the summer for the Kingfish, which also marked his final start of the summer as he will be departing from the team. Strash went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five. Drew Winslow made his Kingfish debut in relief of Strash and struck out two over two innings of two-hit baseball, allowing no runs. Finally, Nick Heitman shut the door on the Pit Spitters in the ninth, striking out the first two batters he faced and inducing a series-clinching popup to end it.

The Kingfish will host the Madison Mallards for a doubleheader on Wednesday before going on a six-game road trip beginning Thursday. First pitches are scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT and 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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