Trains Fall Hard as Loggers Hand Express a 25-7 Defeat
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
In a devastating loss, the Express split the series following a devastating 25-7 loss due to pitching struggles and errors throughout the nine innings.
In the first inning, the Loggers earned seven runs, off of Express pitcher Bryce Ehr, who had zero strikeouts during his time on the mound, and walking four batters and pitching five hits and seven runs.
The Loggers kept securing runs throughout the game, taking a lead with three more earned runs in the second, six in the fifth inning, five in the seventh inning and four in the ninth inning.
Despite earning seven runs of their own, the Trains could not capitalize, marking two errors and securing only seven hits compared to the Loggers' 17.
Looking to stop their losing streak at one game, the Trains will take on the Wausau Woodchucks in a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.
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