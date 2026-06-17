Rochester Rallies Late to Defeat Waterloo 7-5

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers turned what appeared to be a certain defeat into another thrilling victory Tuesday night, scoring six runs across the seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Waterloo Bucks 7-5 and extend their winning streak to six games.

Sophomore right-hander Alito McBean got the start for Rochester and delivered a quality outing. Waterloo struck first with a run in the opening inning, but McBean limited the damage. Later in the second frame, an RBI single from Mycah Jordan brought home Collin Brightwell, while Bubby Dotson-Campbell attempted to score as well. However, right fielder Matt Maize fired a strike to the plate to cut down Dotson-Campbell and keep the game within reach.

Waterloo starter Max Collins was dominant early, keeping Rochester's offense quiet through the first few innings. The Bucks built a 2-0 lead before Nick Bowron launched a solo home run over the trees in right field to put Rochester on the board.

The Bucks continued to apply pressure in the fourth inning, utilizing their speed at the bottom of the lineup to manufacture runs. A series of stolen bases helped Waterloo plate three runs and extend its lead to 5-1.

Rochester threatened to answer in the bottom half of the fourth. Andrew Grenert led off with a double and moved into scoring position. After a popout from Matt Maize, Sam Harry lined a single into left field. Assistant coach Fernando Loera waved Grenert home, but the throw beat him to the plate.

The play sparked controversy as field manager Jason Jácome argued the call and was ejected from the game, leaving Loera in charge for the remainder of the contest.

Relief pitcher Trent Adrian later described the impact of Jácome's ejection on the team.

"He's the life and soul of our team, man. He gets us through everything. He's with us through thick and thin," Adrian said. "He showed out there. He would go out there and get ejected for us, and Red brought us to life there."

Peyton Huff entered in relief and delivered one of his best performances of the season. The right-hander shut down Waterloo across three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

The Honkers began to chip away in the seventh inning. Rochester put runners on base and capitalized with an RBI single from Nolan Ganter, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

After Huff's outing, Adrian took over in the eighth and retired the side in order, giving Rochester momentum heading into the bottom of the inning.

That momentum quickly turned into runs.

The Waterloo bullpen struggled to find the strike zone, issuing six free passes. Rochester took advantage, stringing together timely at-bats and drawing key walks to score four runs and grab its first lead of the night at 7-5.

Adrian returned for the ninth and shut the door, recording the final three outs to secure the comeback victory.

Loera credited the team's confidence and resilience for the late rally.

"I think it's just more so the belief in our bats, and then guys on the mound coming in, throwing strikes, getting outs, and helping ourselves," Loera said.

The victory keeps Rochester's winning streak alive at six games and sets up a pivotal doubleheader Wednesday against the La Crosse Loggers. With the Honkers sitting just a half-game behind La Crosse in the Great Plains East standings, the matchup could have major implications in the race for first place.

Rochester will return home Thursday for a two-game series against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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