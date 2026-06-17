Woodchucks Doubleheader at Eau Claire Postponed

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







EAU CLAIRE, WI- The Northwoods League announced Wednesday that the scheduled seven-inning doubleheader between the Wausau Woodchucks and Eau Claire Express has been postponed, due to inclement weather and adverse field conditions at Carson Park.

The games have been rescheduled to Monday, July 6, in Eau Claire, as a seven inning doubleheader to begin at 11:05 a.m. The second game of the doubleheader will start 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

As a result of this postponement, the Woodchucks remain at 13-6 on the season, and will still hold sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West First Half standings at the end of the night. Wausau also still holds the best win percentage of any team in the Northwoods League.

Wausau now turns its attention towards the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, who the Woodchucks will face in eight out of their next ten games over the next week and a half. Wausau had success against Fond du Lac last summer, posting a 9-3 record in 12 games against the Dock Spiders. The stretch will start when Wausau travels to Herr-Baker Field Thursday night to meet the Dock Spiders for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Wausau is back at Athletic Park on Friday, June 19, and will face Fond du Lac with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. It's Boy Band Firework Friday, presented by Cellcom, and the first 200 fans through the gates receive a light baton. The Mosinee Youth Baseball team also has a fundraiser night! All tickets for 2026 Woodchucks home games can be purchased online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.