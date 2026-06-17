Woodchucks Fall, Split Four-Game Set in Lakeshore

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







MEQUON, WI- The Woodchucks were forced to settle for a split in a four-game road set with the Lakeshore Chinooks as the hosts took the fourth and final game between the two teams at Kapco Park, 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) provided his first multi-RBI game in Wausau colors with a 2-3 night at the plate and two RBIs. Kyler Northrop (Washington State) went 2-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. On the mound, Arturo Ormaza (Toledo/Transfer Portal) offered two strong innings in relief, firing five strikeouts and allowing just one run.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Both teams got on the board within the first two innings. The Chinooks took the lead in the bottom of the first, before Wausau evened the score in the top of the second on a Joey McLaughlin RBI single.

The Woodchucks extended their lead in the third inning thanks to a Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) RBI single up the middle, and made it 3-1 in the fourth when Chris Patterson (Missouri/Transfer Portal) hit his first home run of the summer.

However, the Chinooks offense stormed back. Lakeshore hit a go-ahead grand slam as part of a five run fourth inning to retake the lead, and while Wausau scored in the sixth on a McLaughlin RBI double, Lakeshore scored twice in the bottom half of the frame to make it 8-4. The Chinooks would then cap it off with one final run in the seventh to solidify the victory.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Caleb Danzeisen extended his on-base streak to 12 games in the defeat, and now has seven RBIs on the road trip.

The Woodchucks have now hit a home run in six straight games.

Kyler Northrop (Washington State) now has a five-game hit streak, and registered an extra base hit in three of his six starts this summer.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau drops to 13-6, and are now across the halfway point in their longest road trip of the 2026 season. The Woodchucks do remain in sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West first half standings, now one game ahead of rivals Madison, who had an off day. Green Bay remains a game and a half back after they lost in Fond du Lac.

The Woodchucks now turn their attention west for a nine-inning doubleheader on Wednesday on the road against the Eau Claire Express. The Woodchucks did not play against Eau Claire in 2025, but won three out of their four meetings in 2024 with the Express. First pitch of game one is set for 12:35 p.m., and will be followed by game two at 6:35 p.m. It will be the only trip for Wausau to Carson Park in the 2026 regular season.

Wausau is back at Athletic Park on Friday, June 19, when the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders come to town for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It's Boy Band Firework Friday at the ballpark, presented by Cellcom, which means the first 200 fans through the gates receive a light baton. In addition, it's Mosinee Youth Baseball Fundraiser Night! Fans can purchase tickets to any 2026 Woodchucks game at Athletic Park exclusively on woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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