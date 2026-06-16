MoonDogs Top Big Sticks 5-1

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Mankato MoonDogs picked up a 5-1 win over the Badlands Big Sticks on Monday night behind strong pitching and timely hitting.

After four scoreless innings, Evan Rolbiecki (University of Hawaii) put the MoonDogs on the board with a two-run double in the fifth. Evan Saunders (Oklahoma State University) added a solo home run in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Mankato then scored two insurance runs in the eighth. Cole Clark (UC Irvine) drove in a run before Rolbiecki collected his second RBI of the night.

Nick Johnson (Minnesota State University) earned the win, allowing one run over 6.1 innings while striking out eight. Sam Hall (Texas State University) closed out the final 2.2 innings without allowing a hit and picked up the save.

Rolbiecki led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Saunders and Clark each drove in a run in the victory.

The Mankato MoonDogs will look to dominate the Big Sticks again in Dickinson Tuesday, first pitch is at 7:35pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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