MoonDogs Rebound for Doubleheader Split

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs earned a split in Monday's doubleheader against the Willmar Stingers, falling 4-2 in the opener before bouncing back with a 2-1 win in Game 2.

In the first game, Drew McConnell (University of Evansville) led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI. Willmar scored three runs in the second inning and added another in the sixth to hold off the MoonDogs.

Mankato responded in the nightcap behind strong pitching and timely hitting. Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) drove in the first run with an RBI double in the fifth inning before Evan Rolbiecki (University of Hawaii) delivered the game-winning solo home run in the seventh. Rolbiecki scored both MoonDogs runs in the victory.

Krish Gandhi (Belmont University) tossed four scoreless innings, Kaeden Guida (Minnesota State University) earned the win with four strikeouts in relief, and Wyatt Thornbury (Fresno State University) recorded his third save.

The Mankato MoonDogs will face the Stingers again at ISG Field Tuesday; the first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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