Flying Mummies Sputter out After Hot Start, Pit Spitters Win 8-6

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (15-13) erupted for six runs in the opening inning, but the Traverse City Pit Spitters (17-11) answered with eight unanswered runs to claim an 8-6 victory Sunday at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Richmond wasted little time jumping ahead, collecting six hits in the first inning. RBI knocks from Landen Fry, Eli Bennett, and Braeden Becker, along with a two-run double from DJ Scheumann and a sacrifice fly by Caden Fahy, gave the Mummies a 6-0 advantage.

Traverse City began its comeback in the third, plating three runs before adding two more in the sixth to pull within one. The Pit Spitters completed the rally in the seventh when Ethan Guerra launched a solo home run and Traverse City added two more runs to take its first lead of the evening.

Prince DeBoskie and Drew Phillips each recorded two hits for Richmond, while Scheumann drove in a team-high two runs. The Pit Spitters were led by JT Smith, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Alex Alberico (1-0) threw four shutout innings and collected five strikeouts. JJ Jackson (2-2) was charged with the loss for Richmond.

The Flying Mummies will look to bounce back as they continue their road trip, next taking on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (10-17) on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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