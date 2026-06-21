Flying Mummies Look to Regroup for Sunday Matchup with Pit Spitters

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (15-12) return to action today in Traverse City, looking to secure a series split with the Pit Spitters (16-11) and re-establish positioning in the Great Lakes East.

Saturday's game was a tough ride for the Mummies, falling behind 5-0 early on and struggling to recuperate the runs, en route to a 14-9 loss. The deficit reached as much as 9-1 after the sixth inning, before the Mummies made things interesting with a five-run seventh and, after holding Traverse City scoreless in the bottom of the frame, scoring another in the eighth to make it 9-6. The Pit Spitters countered with their own five-run frame in the bottom of the inning, however, and a comeback attempt stalled for Richmond after two runs in the top of the ninth.

Offensively, the Mummies tallied 10-plus hits for the seventh time this season. Jackson Thomas also extended his hit streak to eight games, and on-base streak to nine consecutive contests. Pitching and fielding pitfalls continued for Richmond, however, with each of the four pitchers utilized allowing at least one earned run (and two with four-plus), along with three defensive errors committed.

The loss was an untimely one for the Mummies with nine games to play in the first half of the Northwoods League season. A Kalamazoo Growlers win allowed them to retain sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes East division, with Traverse City one game back in second place, and Richmond now two games behind and tied for third with a Kenosha Kingfish team that also emerged victorious on Saturday.

Brendan Murphy (1-1, 5.30 ERA) will look to provide a defensive spark for the Flying Mummies, making his fifth start of the season. Jake Ickes (0-2, 6.91 ERA) takes the mound for the Pit Spitters, also getting his fifth starting nod this summer.

First pitch tonight from Turtle Creek Stadium is scheduled for 5:05 PM EST. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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