Pit Spitters Hold off Late Richmond Rally, Defeat Flying Mummies 14-9

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies mounted a spirited comeback Saturday night but were unable to overcome early control issues and defensive miscues, falling 14-9 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Turtle Creek Stadium. Richmond drops to 15-12 on the season, while Traverse City improves to 16-11.

After falling behind 5-0 through three innings, the Mummies chipped away and eventually erupted for five runs in the seventh inning to pull within 9-6. Cal Schembra, Caden Fahy, and Drew Phillips each delivered RBI doubles during the rally, while Eric Harper added a sacrifice fly as Richmond briefly seized momentum.

The Mummies added single runs in the fourth and eighth innings before plating two more in the ninth, but Traverse City answered each challenge. The Pit Spitters broke the game open with three runs in the sixth and put the contest out of reach with a five-run eighth inning.

Richmond finished with 12 hits, highlighted by multi-hit performances from Schembra, Harper, Fahy, and Phillips. Fahy reached base four times, scored twice, and drove in a run, while Phillips collected two hits, two RBIs, and drew a pair of walks. Prince DeBoskie drove in two runs, and Jackson Cliatt and Landen Fry each added doubles.

Traverse City's offense capitalized on 11 walks and three Richmond errors. Ethan Guerra drove in two runs and scored twice, while Colin Sander delivered a pivotal three-run triple during the decisive eighth inning. Aaron Grant, Noah Gerrick, and Josh Polubinski also recorded multi-RBI performances for the Pit Spitters.

Connor Kelly earned the victory for Traverse City, improving to 3-1 after allowing one run over five innings. Owen Weeks was charged with the loss for Richmond, falling to 1-1 after surrendering five runs across three innings.

The two clubs continue their series Sunday afternoon at Turtle Creek Stadium as the Flying Mummies look to bounce back and even the series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

Pit Spitters Hold off Late Richmond Rally, Defeat Flying Mummies 14-9 - Richmond Flying Mummies

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