Kingfish Drop Father's Day Finale in Battle Creek

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kingfish could not carry over Saturday night's offensive explosion, falling 12-4 to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Sunday at MCCU Field.

The loss split the two-game series and moved Kenosha to 15-13 on the season. The Kingfish are now 2-2 through the first four games of their six-game road trip. Battle Creek improved to 11-17.

After Kenosha poured on 13 runs and 21 hits in Saturday's win, Sunday was a complete turnaround. Battle Creek scored in five different innings, including three runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and four more in the eighth to pull away.

The Battle Jacks struck first with a run in the second, but Kenosha answered in the third. Ethan Moore reached on an error and later scored when Brian Gould singled to second base, cutting the deficit to 1-1.

Battle Creek responded with two runs in the bottom half of the third to move back in front 3-1. The score stayed there until the sixth, when the Battle Jacks opened the game up. Thomas Cooper, AJ Lucas and Owen Larrigan all drove in runs as part of a three-run inning that pushed the lead to 6-1.

The Kingfish got one back in the eighth when Remo Indomenico walked and Cole Ide drove him in with a double to right field. Battle Creek answered again with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it 12-2.

Kenosha continued to battle in the ninth. J.R. Nelson singled, Owen Nowak walked and Dawson Downs also drew a walk to load the bases. Brendan Fritch followed with a bases-loaded walk to bring in Nelson, and Hunter Snyder added another bases-loaded walk to score Nowak.

Gould was the bright spot offensively for the Kingfish, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Nelson and Ide each added two hits, with Ide driving in a run on his eighth-inning double.

Luke Weber took the loss for Kenosha in his first start of the summer, allowing three runs on four hits over four innings while striking out three. Jackson Phelps earned the win for Battle Creek, throwing six innings out of the bullpen and allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits.

The Kingfish will continue their road trip Monday against the first-place Kalamazoo Growlers. It will be Kenosha's first matchup of the summer against Kalamazoo. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CT at Homer Stryker Field.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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