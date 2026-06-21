Rockers Look to Even Series Sunday Afternoon

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After dropping yesterday's contest 4-2, the Rockers will look to avoid being swept by Wisconsin Rapids, something that hasn't happened since July of 2024.

Green Bay's starter is Caden Crask-Weeks, who started the second game of the season at Witter Field. Crask-Weeks is 1-0 with a 6.17 ERA in four starts. His last time out he was unable to make it out of the first inning, giving up just one hit and a pair of runs. In his first start of the season against the Rafters, Crask-Weeks tallied just two hits and one run in five innings of work.

For the Rafters, it will be the righthander Tristin Crusenberry, who is in his third season with the Rafters, and this season, has a 0-2 record and 10.80 ERA. His last start was arguably his best, pitching five innings of baseball, and allowing just two runs vs. the Loggers.

With first pitch slated for 1:05 pm, this is the second time this season the Rockers will play a game against Wisconsin Rapids, at or before 1:05 pm.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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