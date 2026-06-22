Rox Sweep Hot Tots with 8-3 Win, Continue Homestand Monday

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Tanner Recchio of the St. Cloud Rox celebrates his Northwoods League stolen base record

(St. Cloud Rox) Tanner Recchio of the St. Cloud Rox celebrates his Northwoods League stolen base record(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (18-10) defeated the Minot Hot Tots (11-17) 8-3 on Sunday to extend their lead in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud immediately set the tone in the bottom of the first inning by loading the bases. The Rox took advantage with a Cole Decker (Indiana University) hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly from Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) to take the 2-0 lead.

Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) reached first base in the bottom of the second with a single and stole two bases to make history. When Recchio reached third base, he broke a Northwoods League record for the most stolen bases in a career with 91 over three regular seasons. Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) made Recchio's trip count, sending him home with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the third, Brett White (University of Iowa) brought Decker home on an RBI single, and later Jorissen scored to give St. Cloud the 5-2 advantage.

The Rox extended the scoring streak to four innings with Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) stepping on home in the bottom of the fourth to add to the lead at 6-2.

Recchio added an RBI to his day in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Jorissen to make the score 7-3 in the direction of the Rox. Decker added a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to send Geislinger home for the third time in the game to give the Rox the 8-3 lead.

St. Cloud begins a four-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks at Joe Faber Field on Monday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tanner Recchio.

The Rox begin a new series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Monday, June 22, at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field. There will be an umbrella giveaway for the first 300 fans at Joe Faber Field, presented by Auto-Owners Insurance and Advantage 1 Insurance Agency.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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