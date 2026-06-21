Spectacular Start Leads Growlers to Home Sweep

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (18-10) rode a fantastic starting pitching performance from Henry Slaby to an 8-7 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (13-15) Sunday afternoon.

Slaby entered Sunday's contest with a 3.86 ERA through three starts, but held an 0-3 record. The right-hander did not let the poor luck continue. Slaby's performance lasted six innings, allowing just one run while striking out 11.

"I'm happy, I'm glad we finally got it done," Slaby said postgame. "I just had to trust my guys back there and I knew it would come eventually."

The offense certainly helped Slaby while he was on the mound. Brock Sell drove in two in the third while the bottom of the order pushed across three in the fourth and Charlie Wortham picked up an RBI double in the fifth.

With a 6-1 lead and following Slaby's exit, Christian Forniss and Bryce Brannon combined for two runs in two innings, making the score 6-3. In the top of the ninth, Hutson Chance left the yard for the first time this season adding two big insurance runs.

"I've been struggling for a minute and the timing was a big thing," Chance said postgame. "My dad is my hitting coach and he happened to be here today and I talked through stuff with him and it worked out."

In the ninth, Oliver Service made those insurance runs count, smacking a grand slam into left and making it a one run game. However, Preston Cosby slammed the door, holding on to the win.

The victory marks the Growlers' fifth straight win and seventh in their last eight matchups. The winning streak comes in a crucial time in the season, as eight games remain in the first half.

"We just need to keep it simple, us hitters are finally hitting our stride so, as a team, we need to just continue to do what we do every single day," Chance said postgame.

The Growlers welcome the Kenosha Kingfish to town for a two-game series beginning Monday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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