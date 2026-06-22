Mallards Drop Series Finale Against Lakeshore Chinooks

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (15-10) jumped out to an early lead, but the Lakeshore Chinooks (12-13) battled back and pulled away late for a victory on Sunday afternoon.

Griffin Rardin (University of Alabama) delivered a two-run double in the second inning to put Madison ahead 2-0. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) later drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 3-0. The Chinooks got on the board in the bottom half on a Madison error before trimming the deficit to 3-2 in the third on an RBI single from David Hogg II (Grayson Community College).

Lakeshore grabbed its first lead in the fourth inning. Nathan Hanel (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) tied the game with an RBI single, and Casey Robinson (Salt Lake Community College) followed with an RBI single of his own to put the Chinooks in front 4-3. Another run later crossed the plate, giving Lakeshore a 5-3 advantage.

The Mallards answered in the fifth when Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) lined an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-4, but the Chinooks responded with a run in the bottom half to push their lead back to two at 6-4.

Madison fought back again in the sixth, scoring twice on two hits and two Lakeshore errors to even the score at 6-6. The deadlock was short-lived, however, as the Chinooks reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the seventh when two runs scored on a Madison error. David Mysza (UCLA) later drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a three-run frame and Lakeshore went on to win 9-6.

Mason Lizarraga (Paradise Valley Community College) earned the win for the Chinooks, while Eamonn Mulhern (St. Cloud State University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Zander Bretza (Ball State University) recorded the save.

The Mallards head to Wisconsin Rapids on Monday to take on the Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Madison then returns to Warner Park on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids beginning at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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