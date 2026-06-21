Stingers Drop Fourth Straight, Swept by Express

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Willmar Stingers lost their fourth consecutive game as the Eau Claire Express surged late on offense Sunday, 11-4.

Willmar (10-17) took an early lead with two runs in the game's opening half. Three walks loaded the bases before Jayton Greer knocked a two-out single to right field, scoring Luke DeVine and Merrick Rapoza.

Hollon Brock delivered the first response for Eau Claire (14-12), smashing a leadoff home run out to center field in the bottom of the third. Anthony Martinez reached on a walk the next at-bat before Jake Busson put the hosts in the lead with another longball, making it a 3-2 ballgame.

Gannon Reidinger induced a groundout to bring the half to an end, stranding two runners. He entered in relief of Kyle Bade, who went 2.2 innings and allowed four hits with three earned runs, five walks and three strikeouts in his start.

The Express extended their lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brock and Busson both singled and reached scoring position before coming around on a single through the left side by Sawyer Stein, 5-2.

Willmar cut its deficit to one the next half. David Estrada gave the Stingers their first run since the opening frame with a single to left field, plating Kai Gonzaga, then Esteban Sepulveda followed up with a single of his own to bring home DeVine.

Eau Claire reliever Warren Bowe cut the rally short, inducing an inning-ending double play against the first batter he faced to maintain the lead for the hosts.

The Express carried that spark into their next turn at the plate, adding an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. Mikey Muniz led off with a walk and scored four batters later on a single by Martinez, 6-4.

The hosts put the game away with a five-run frame in the bottom of the eighth inning. Philip Cheong brought the first run of the half around with a double to left field, followed by a one-run single by CJ Varsho before Brock struck again with a three-run homer.

Olivier Martel sealed the series sweep for Eau Claire with a scoreless ninth.

Luke DeVine was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game for the Stingers. He reached base four times, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Willmar looks to get back in the win column tomorrow against the Mankato MoonDogs during a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning contests at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. on Youth Baseball and Softball Night presented by the Burlington Northern Santa-Fe Railway.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2026

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