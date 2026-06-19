Stingers Take Second Game of Doubleheader

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (10-13) were victorious 10-7 against the Badlands Big Sticks (11-11) at Bill Taunton Stadium. The two teams split their doubleheader for the day.

The Big Sticks struck first with three runs in the opening inning. Chris Fox had an RBI single in the inning to score Cooper Rasmussen.

In the home first, Willmar responded with three runs of their own to tie the game 3-3. Both David Estrada and Kyle Panganiban picked up RBI hits.

Badlands starter, Austin Laycock threw 43 pitches in the first inning and was relieved by Thomas Mitchell in the second who would only throw 14 pitches before being pulled for injury. Jack Dilley then entered for the Big Sticks.

Willmar would tack on another run in the 2nd after Luke Devine doubled with one out and was later brought in by a Merrick Rapoza Sacrifice Fly.

In the 4th, Stingers starter Taggert Cameron was removed from the game after three and one-third innings, allowing three hits, three runs(two earned), walked three and recorded six punchouts. He was replaced by Gannon Reidinger who would later pick up the win.

When Willmar batted in the 4th they unloaded for five runs to stretch their lead. Rapoza and Estrada both had RBI hits in the frame. In the 5th, Badlands added a run and then in the home half, Cru Huenfeld would add a sacrifice fly to bring in Panganiban to make it 10-4 Stingers.

The top of the 8th saw the Big Sticks put a three spot to cut the lead in half to 10-7. The action was highlighted by Jackson Ellison two-run double into left field to score Gavyn Schlotterback and Chris Fox.

Parker Barraza closed the door in the ninth for his fourth save of the year and the Stingers won 10-7.

Estrada went 2-4 with 3 RBI to be named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

The same two teams will play another doubleheader tomorrow night with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium. Both games will be seven innings and tickets will be good for both games.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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