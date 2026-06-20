First Place Rox Win, 5-1, Return Home Saturday for Six Game Homestand
Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (16-10) defeated the Bismarck Larks (11-13) 5-1 on Friday and remain atop the Great Plains West ahead of a six game homestand beginning Saturday.
Brock Toney (Grand Canyon University) made his fourth start of the year on the mound, and it was his longest outing of the season. Toney allowed just one run and one walk from Bismarck in five innings while striking out five batters in the game.
Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) had a breakthrough game on offense, getting the scoring started in the top of the third inning with a two-run single to give St. Cloud the 2-0 lead.
Two innings later, Mouton brought home the third run of the game with a sacrifice fly deep into right field to extend the lead to 3-0.
Cole Decker (Indiana University) added his name to the Rox record books, breaking the single game record for walks in a game. Decker tied the previous record in the seventh inning with his fourth of the matchup, but he kickstarted the offense in the ninth.
Decker took sole possession of the record in the ninth inning with his fifth walk, and moments later stole second base. The Rox loaded the bases and added two insurance runs to extend the lead. Colton Rother (University of Kansas) was hit by a pitch to make the score 4-1, and Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) took advantage of a pinch-hit opportunity to bring home one more and extend the lead to 5-1.
After Toney's start, the Rox bullpen shut down the Larks offense. Caden Tarango (Tulane University), KJ Hart (Northwest Florida State CC), and Adam Trevino (Purdue University) took one inning shifts before Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) claimed the ninth inning to close the show.
St. Cloud won the game 5-1, and moved to 16-10 on the season ahead of a six game homestand starting on Saturday.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Aidan Mouton.
The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 20, at 7:05 PM to host the Minot Hot Tots. There will be Post-Game Fireworks and a Rally Towel Giveaway for the First 1,500 fans presented by Neighborhood Home Services.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
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St. Cloud Rox' Aidan Mouton at bat
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