Strong Pitching Leads Growlers to Series Win in Rockford
Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (16-10) rode strong pitching performances to a 9-1 win against the Rockford Rivets (9-17) Friday night.
Jeremy Allen started the day on the mound for Rockford, throwing two innings of shutout baseball but was removed entering the third. Following his exit, Brock Sell brought in the first run off an RBI single, scoring Jack Reynolds and giving Kalamazoo a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, Chase Thomas watched a run score on a wild pitch, before driving in the third run of the day on a sacrifice fly, making it 3-0 Growlers. Three more runs came across in the top of the sixth, giving Kalamazoo a 6-0 lead.
R.J. Anglin made his first start of the season, making it through five shutout innings before allowing a leadoff home run in the sixth. Following the homer, Anglin picked up his final strikeout before Bryce Brannon entered out of the bullpen.
"I didn't have my best stuff but guys made plays behind me," Anglin said after the win. "I got deep enough in the game and then gave it to the bullpen."
Brannon went 2.2 innings of shutout baseball, striking out three while Kalamazoo's offense capitalized on sloppy Rivet defense, scoring three more in the ninth.
On the mound, Coleman Morrison kept Rockford scoreless in the ninth, clinching the victory and series win.
"Really good starting pitching, good defense, and timely hitting," coach Piechocki said postgame. "Overall, a really good road trip for the guys."
The Growlers went 5-1 over the six-game road trip, sweeping the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and taking three of four games from Rockford.
Kalamazoo's win keeps them alone at the top of the Great Lakes East standings with 10 games left to go in the first half of the season. The Growlers head home for the first time in six days to face the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
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