Flying Mummies and Leprechauns Suit up for Second Day of Back-To-Back Doubleheaders at McBride

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (14-10) welcome the Royal Oak Leprechauns (12-12) for the second of two straight days of doubleheaders at Historic Don McBride Stadium Friday night.

Both games will be condensed, seven-inning contests, with game one serving as a make-up of Wednesday night's rainout.

Friday's first game is a redux of Racing Night at Historic Don McBride Stadium as well, with the first 500 fans receiving commemorative rally towels from the Flying Mummies and Winchester Speedway. The festivities also stretch into the parking lot, where fans can interact with actual race cars, and meet and take pictures with drivers.

Following the conclusion of the second game, Mummies fans can stick around for the second Fireworks Friday of the season, presented by Scarrette Pyrotechnics.

Richmond is fresh off back-to-back wins over the Leprechauns in a planned double-header on Thursday, 13-7 and 6-4. The team combined for 29 hits across the pair of games, the highest two-game total this season. Not only did the Mummies just make contact, but launched three home runs between both games, including one in each from Trent Lombardo, and one in game two courtesy of Cal Schembra.

The recent offensive explosion has helped catapult the Flying Mummies up the league wide rankings. Richmond is first in triples (10th), fifth in hits (206), tied for seventh in RBI (129), eighth in batting average (.257), and eleventh in runs scored (148).

The chase for first place continues in the Great Lakes East division, as Richmond remains in second just 0.5 games behind the 15-10 Kalamazoo Growlers, and one game ahead of the 13-11 Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Danny Harris (1-1, 3.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Mummies in game one, his second start and sixth appearance overall this season. Dillon Eden (0-1, 11.37 ERA) is in charge of the second game, making his first start and fifth appearance. Jake Rifenburg (0-0, 2.61 ERA) and Hagen Hacker (0-0, 3.18 ERA) will start for Royal Oak in the first and second games, respectively.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 5:05 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website, with only one ticket required to stay for both games. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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