Pitching Staff Brings Strikeout Stuff, Huskies Top Express, 4-2

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. - The Duluth Huskies (11-15) mustered a split against the Eau Claire Express, winning 4-2 on the road with a seventh-inning rally and an impressive bullpen performance. As a team, Duluth struck out a season-high 17 batters.

The Huskies had an Anthony Cepeda leadoff single erased by a double play in their half of the first. That turned the game over to Duluth starter Nick Terhaar, who stranded a pair in the last of the opening frame. Abe Ahlberg nearly opened the scoring with a single to right in the second, but Dax Hardcastle was thrown out attempting to score from second. Anthony Martinez floated a home run over Carson Park's short right-field wall in the second to give Eau Claire the lead.

After a quiet top of the third, rain hit the Chippewa Valley, delaying the game for about an hour. The stoppage forced Terhaar from the game, leading skipper Marcus Pointer to give Manny Dorantes his first chance on the hill. The righty proved up to the task, gliding through scoreless third and fourth innings. Dorantes' zeroes allowed Duluth to tie things up in the fifth against Express ace Hunter Guenther. Waylon Walsh led off with a single, Ahlberg followed with a walk, and an ensuing Max Berrisford bunt saw Walsh get forced at three, but an errant throw across the diamond allowed Ahlberg to head over to third base. Berrisford and Ahlberg executed a successful double steal next batter, taking the score to one-all.

The game wasn't tied for long - Eau Claire third baseman Jake Busson punched a double to center, and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Jaxon Schumacher. Duluth finally got its first lead in the seventh thanks to some control problems for the Express 'pen. Ahlberg and Berrisford walked, Cepeda singled and drove in Ahlberg when the Eau Claire outfield lost his fly ball in the lights, and George McIntyre gave the Superior 'Skies the lead with a sizzling double down the left field line. A hit-by-pitch and bases-loaded walk for Hardcastle forced in another run for a 4-2 Duluth edge.

Brent Godina had waltzed through the sixth, but the Express registered a bloop hit, an infield single, and a walk against the new Huskie hurler. With the bases loaded, Pointer turned to Pierce Anderson, who got Quinten Marsh to strike out staring to strand all three home runners.

Anderson struck out the side in the eighth, but the hosts loaded the sacks again with two outs in the ninth. With the game on the line Anderson dialed up his best heater against Marsh and the DH cut under it to end the game.

Cepeda had a 2-for-4 day with a walk, run, and RBI. Ahlberg reached in all four plate appearances, singling, walking twice, and taking a hit-by-pitch.

Terhaar worked 2.0 one-run innings and struck out four while allowing just the solo homer. Dorantes steadied the game while allowing one run over 3.0 frames, also fanning four. Godina finished with 1.2 scoreless stanzas, earning the win in his first outing for the Twin Ports team. Anderson starred with a seven-out save in which he punched out six.

On Deck

Duluth crosses the border to tangle with the Border Cats in Thunder Bay over the weekend. After that two-game set, the Huskies return stateside for another home-and-home with Eau Claire.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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