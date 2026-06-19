Rochester Squeaks Past Mud Puppies, 13-11

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. -The Rochester Honkers improved to 14-9 on the season after holding off a late Minnesota rally for a 13-11 victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies in Game 1 of the series.

Ian Regal got the start for Rochester and picked up right where he left off following his dominant seven-inning outing against Bismarck. The left-hander retired the side in order in the first inning and helped set the tone early.

With Northwoods League batting leader Sam Harry out of the lineup, Matt MacDonald stepped into the leadoff spot and wasted no time making an impact. MacDonald launched a solo home run over the right-field wall to give Rochester an early lead.

MacDonald said he embraced the opportunity to hit at the top of the order.

"I thought I was seeing the ball well, so I was just up there trying to do what I can for the team and try to produce runs," MacDonald said. "Sam Harry was out of the leadoff spot today, so I figured I'd pick up some of his juice."

The Honkers continued to pressure the Mud Puppies' pitching staff throughout the early innings. Minnesota starter Hans Christensen exited after reaching the league's 35-pitch limit, forcing the Mud Puppies to lean heavily on their bullpen.

Rochester added single runs in both the second and third innings, and with the top of the lineup consistently reaching base, Jackson Glueck came through with several timely hits to keep the offense rolling.

Regal ran into trouble in the fourth inning after allowing a hit batter and a single. Minnesota capitalized when Jun Moeller lined a stand-up double over the head of center fielder Jackson Norum, trimming Rochester's lead to 6-3.

After a scoreless fourth, the Honkers broke the game open in the fifth. Rochester plated five runs as Minnesota reliever Ben Berkhof surrendered three hits and four walks, extending the lead to 11-3.

With Rochester's bullpen stretched thin, position player Matt MacDonald took over on the mound in relief. Minnesota chipped away with two runs in the sixth before making things interesting in the seventh.

After a pair of walks and singles loaded the bases, Nick Ibrahim crushed a grand slam over the right-field fence, cutting Rochester's lead to just one run at 11-10.

The Honkers responded in the bottom half of the inning thanks to aggressive baserunning from Robert Orr. After singling, advancing on a passed ball, and stealing third, Orr scored on a fielder's choice to make it 12-10.

Jackson Glueck then swapped positions with MacDonald and delivered a scoreless eighth inning on the mound.

MacDonald wasn't finished making an impact. In the bottom of the eighth, he launched his second solo home run of the night, providing a critical insurance run and extending Rochester's lead to three.

Glueck returned for the ninth inning and worked through the back half of Minnesota's lineup. Although he allowed a run, he recorded a strikeout to secure the final out and seal the 13-11 victory.

Assistant coach Fernando Loera said he wasn't surprised to see Glueck step up in a depleted pitching situation.

"Where I worked in Pima, Jackson came in as a two-way player with us, and now he's gone primarily to first base," Loera said. "But he's still got that pitcher side in him. You can't ask for anything more."

Glueck tossed two valuable innings while allowing just one run, playing a key role in preserving the win.

The Honkers now sit just a half-game behind the La Crosse Loggers in the standings and will face the Mud Puppies again Friday night at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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