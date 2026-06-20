Big Sticks Bring the Brooms Out, Sweep Willmar in Doubleheader

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - After the doubleheader split on Wednesday, the Badlands Big Sticks (13-11) swept the Willmar Stingers (10-15) in an abbreviated doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Thursday, winning a tight game in the first and rallying in the late innings of game two to complete the sweep.

GAME 1

After going down in order in the 1st inning, the Big Sticks scored the first run in the top of the 2nd inning after Jalen Evans (Kansas State) stole 3rd base and then scored on an errant throw from the Stingers catcher.

Willmar tied it in the bottom half of the 2nd inning on a solo home run from Max Buettenback.

The Stingers then took the lead in the bottom of the 4th inning after Buettenback hit his second solo home run of the game, bringing the score to 2-1.

Badlands got the lead back in the top of the 5th inning when Cooper Rasmussen (FIU) hit a double that scored Davis Goodwin (Cal State - Bakersfield). Rasmussen advanced to third after a single from Jackson Ellison (Liberty) then scored on a wild pitch, making it 3-2.

Wilmar responded in the bottom half of the 5th inning, scoring one on a double from Luke DeVine that plated Noah Massey, tying the game at 3-3.

Ismael Quintero (Cal State - LA) matched his longest start in a Big Sticks uniform by throwing six innings, surrendering three runs, and striking out nine.

The Big Sticks took the lead in the 7th and final inning when Chris Fox (New Orleans) singled to score John Youens (Baylor), jumping in front 4-3.

Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) came in to pitch in the bottom of the seventh for his first appearance of the season. He was able to set the Stingers down in order to secure the win and his first save of the season.

GAME 2

After both teams failed to score in the first two innings, the Big Sticks took the lead in the top of the 3rd inning.

Three straight singles from Rasmussen, Evans, and Schlotterback, discipline was the key as Ellison and Chayton Fischer (UW - Milwaukee) both brought in runs with a walk. Gamaliel Jones (Angelo State) drove home Schlotterback on a sacrifice fly making it 3-0.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Luke DeVine struck a two-run home run to inch closer to the Big Sticks.

Wilmar tied it up in the 4th, putting at-bats together to earn a run on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Panganiban, scoring Cru Huenfield.

After two scoreless innings for Badlands, Goodwin hit a two-run home run in the top of the 6th inning, his first of the summer, putting the Big Sticks in front 5-3.

An insurance run was added in the top of the 7th inning when Youens struck a triple and later came around to score on an Ellison single that led to the final 6-3 score.

The Big Sticks go 3-1 on the road trip to Willmar and look to carry the momentum home to Dickinson. Badlands is set to take on Bismarck on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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