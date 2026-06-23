Big Sticks Nearly Come Back from Six Down, Fall Short at St. Cloud

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (14-13) were able to populate the bases in the series opener against the St. Cloud Rox (19-10), but were unable to capitalize despite a valiant comeback effort en route to a loss on Monday evening.

The Big Sticks were able to load the bases in the top of the 1st inning with no outs, but St. Cloud was able to work out of the jam with no runs scored. St. Cloud then started the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning with a double steal that led to a throwing error, allowing the Rox to jump out to a 1-0 lead.

Badlands starter Shane Holman (Butler CC) and Rox starter Brady Ferguson traded zeroes until the top of the 4th inning when Robert De La Garza (Incarnate Word) singled to score Gamaliel Jones (Angelo State), tying the game at 1-1.

Despite drawing 11 walks through the first seven innings of the ballgame, the Big Sticks failed to score another run until the 9th inning.

Even with the quality start from Holman, the Rox hit the bullpen for insurance runs in the 7th and 8th innings.

An RBI single by Jorge Gil started the scoring in the 7th inning, then Tanner Recchio followed with a two-run single to put St. Cloud up 4-1.

The 8th inning rolled around and the Rox grabbed three more runs on an RBI single by Brett White, and a two-run single by Garrett Shull to push the lead to 7-1.

Badlands got to work in the top of the 9th inning when John Youens (Baylor) singled to score Jalen Evans (Kansas State). The Big Sticks loaded the bases once again after, and Alejandro Ludeiro (UCF) singled to score one more, making the game 7-3.

Jones came up with the bases still loaded and slashed a two-run double into left field to cut the Rox lead to 7-5 with one out in the inning. De La Garza then came up and hit an infield single, scoring one more and putting runners at the corners.

Cooper Rasmussen (Arkansas - Pine Bluff) came up and stung a ground ball at the first basemen, who made a diving play and cut down Jones at home for the second out. Evans came up and struck out swinging on a full count to end the game at 7-6.

The Big Sticks left 14 men on base in the opening contest, which ultimately came back to bite in the one run loss. Badlands will look to regroup on Tuesday evening against St. Cloud, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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