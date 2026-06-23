Dock Spiders Fall Short against the Woodchucks
Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped their second straight game to the Wausau Woodchucks, falling 4-2 after Wausau scored three runs across the seventh and eighth innings.
The Woodchucks opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double by Kyler Northrop. Fond du Lac answered in the second when Tommy Googins drove in Cole Lockwood with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.
The score remained even until the sixth inning, when Carson Willis came home on a wild pitch to give the Dock Spiders a 2-1 lead. Wausau responded in the seventh, taking the lead on a two-run single by Bradon Durfee. The Woodchucks added an insurance run in the eighth inning and held on for the 4-2 victory.
With the win, Wausau moved ahead 3-2 in the six-game season series. The teams will conclude the series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.
On the mound, the Dock Spiders recorded 10 strikeouts and issued four walks. Josh Holst led the staff with six strikeouts over six innings, while Colton Angell worked the final inning and added one strikeout.
Offensively, Fond du Lac was out-hit 13-6 and struck out 10 times. No Dock Spider recorded a multi-hit game.
Third baseman Reed Strohmeyer accounted for the team's only extra-base hit, finishing 1-for-4 with a double.
The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, June 25, for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Lakeshore Chinooks.
The game is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Fox River Brewing Company and 99.5 WPKR, featuring $3 16 oz. beers and sodas, as well as $5 Carbliss and Surfside beverages.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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