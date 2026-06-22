Flying Mummies in Battle Creek for Third Series against Battle Jacks

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (15-13) look to get back on track Monday evening in Battle Creek for the first of two games against the Battle Jacks (10-17), riding a three-game losing streak.

After falling in the final of four home games to the Royal Oak Leprechauns, the Flying Mummies dropped back-to-back games in Traverse City in vastly different manners, getting into an early hole in Saturday's 14-9 loss, and watching a six-run lead dissolve in an 8-6 stumble on Sunday. The latter saw Richmond leading 6-0 after the first inning, before the Pit Spitters scored three in the third inning, two in the sixth, and three in the seventh without an answer from the visitors.

In a Great Lakes East division still led by the Kalamazoo Growlers (18-10), the Flying Mummies have slipped to fourth place, two games behind Traverse City (17-11), and 0.5 games back of the Kenosha Kingfish (15-12).

Monday's and Tuesday's games will be the fifth and sixth meetings this season between Richmond and Battle Creek, and the second series held in Michigan. Both previous meetings were split down the middle, with the teams 2-and-2 against each other head-to-head. The Flying Mummies have scored exactly nine runs in both wins, while Battle Creek scored 12-plus in both of their victories.

The Mummies arrive to take on a reeling Battle Jacks team riding a six-game losing streak. A Battle Creek win seemed in the books on Sunday after defeating the Kingfish, 12-4, but an administrative roster error involving an inactive player suiting up for the Battle Jacks meant a nullification of the game. A big four offensively of Jake Stedman, Thomas Cooper, Brendan Thompson, and AJ Lucas work as a collective to try and push the squad; however, a large drop-off outside of that grouping, combined with a pitching rotation posting an ERA nearing six, makes earning victories difficult in Battle Creek.

A similar issue plagues the Mummies, as consistency in the batter's box has routinely faced shaky support from pitching, notably the relief rotation, as well as an increased rate of errors in the field.

On a mission to set the tone for Richmond is Kai Keamo (2-1, 6.35 ERA), one of the team's ace arms seeking to shake off the last game against the Battle Jacks where he took the decision in a 13-4 loss, allowing five hits and seven earned runs in four innings pitched. In a repeat of that game's matchup, Craig Kabat (2-1, 2.87 ERA) takes the mound, having given up three hits and three earned runs while striking out six batters in that day's win, attributed as his second of the season.

First pitch tonight from MCCU Field is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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